What’s on this Weekend?

Time to check out the goings on this weekend! If you are an animal lover, definitely in luck, lots of fun ways to support the ASPCA coming up.
- Fri Jan 27
- 5pm Eat The Street: 6th Anniversary LUAU @ Makers and Tasters
- 6pm Happy Hour Friday w/Trish and HiRiz @ Downbeat Diner
- 6:30pm – Jose Dynamite & Friends @ O’Tooles Irish Pub
- 7:30PM Shari Lynn Trio at Medici’s
- 8pm Chance’em Beach Party with DJ NSO @Surfer, the bar 21+
- 8PM Phobia live in Hawaii. All ages. Local openers @ Hawaiian Brians
- 8pm Opening Night – André Previn’s A Streetcar Named Desire @ Hawaii Opera Theatre
- 8:30 Unleashed by Pretty Peacock Productions @ Nextdoor
- 9pm Cash Cash @ The Republik
- 8:45pm Groove@ Hawaiian Brians 18+
- Sat Jan 28
- 8:30am Paws On The Path @ Manoa Falls Trail
- 9am Living History Day @Battleship Missouri Memorial
- 9am Adventure Hunt Oahu
- 11am MORI by Art+Flea x Hawaiian Humane Society present NEKO CAFE @ MORI
- 1pm Marine Debris Sorting Party @ Turtle Bay Resort
- 2PM Secret Record Store @ Downbeat Lounge
- Asylum BPM welcome home party
- 7pm John Cruz, Taimane, Liko Martin & DJ Rosales @ Surfer, The Bar
- 9PM Hell Night 2017 at Anna O’Brien’s 21+
- 9pm Soul Time In Hawaii @ Bevy
- Upcoming
- Feb 3 Anjelah Johnson @ Hawaii Theatre
- Feb 4 Pnky & Brain Plus Friends Present: Perfect Driver 5yr Anniversary Mini-Tour Takeover @ Hawaiian Brians 18+
- Feb 6 Steel Pulse @ The Republik all ages
- Feb 10 – Feb 12 2nd Annual Hawaii Cannabis Expo @ Blaisdell Exhibition
- Feb 10 Meaux Green @ Hawaiian Brians
- Feb 11 Electric Palms Presents: Zomboy @ The Republik
- Feb 13 Explosions in the Sky @ The Republik
- Feb 17 Jake and Amir @ The Republik
- Feb 18-21 Optimysstique 2016 Campout @ Camp Mokuleia
- Feb 18 Dim Mak 20 Year Anniversary: STEVE AOKI & Friends @ Makers and Tasters 18+
- Feb 23 Wanderlust Yoga Festival
- Feb 24 Journey @ Blaisdell
- Feb 25 Phantogram @ The Republik
- Mar 3 Timmy Trumpet @ Hawaiian Brians
- Apr 7 Kawaii Kon